Supermassive Games Co-Founders Have Left the Company

posted 1 hour ago

The co-founders of Supermassive Games, Pete and Joe Samuels, have stepped down from the company after more than 15 years, according to a LinkedIn post.

The new CEO at Supermassive Games will be Robert Henrysson, who was previously the CEO and chairman of Avalanche Studios.

"After 15 amazing years, we say goodbye to our founders," reads the message from the developer. "Pete and Joe – thank you for creating the Supermassive Games story that we will continue to write. Your Supermassive legacy will live on. We all wish you both the very best of luck in your next chapter!"

Pete Samuels in his own message stated, "After over 15 years as CEO of Supermassive Games, I have taken the very difficult decision to step down from my role and leave the business. My decision is entirely on health grounds and hasn’t been taken lightly.

"I am, and always will be, proud of what Joe Samuels and I founded all those years ago and filled with admiration for the Supermassive Team and the amazing things that they have achieved. I remain excited about their future under a talented new Leadership Team, led by Robert Henrysson, that will guide Supermassive through the next stage of its incredible journey.

"I may be handing over the reins, but I'll always be cheering from the sidelines."

Henrysson added, "Starting today, it’s my privilege and honour to take on the stewardship of Supermassive Games Ltd as the CEO. The founders, Pete Samuels and Joe Samuels have built an incredible BAFTA-winning studio that has created games which have thrilled and terrified millions of players around the world. Lads, enjoy your next chapter and a well-earned rest.

"I’m exceptionally fired up about working with the management and all the talented people in the studio to continue developing Supermassive Games position as one of the leading studios in the world. We’re just getting started."

Supermassive Games is known for developing Until Dawn, The Quarry, The Dark Pictures Anthology series, and more.

