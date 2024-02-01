Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 556 Views
Capcom has announced Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4,and PC. It will launch on February 9, 2024.
Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition includes the base game, the Separate Ways DLC, and an extra DLC pack. The Mercenaries mode will also be available as free DLC.
View the launch trailer below:
This is exactly why I don't buy games at launch. Wait a little while and you get the full experience at better value. I knew this was coming. Will buy this version when it's on sale.
While I do agree for the most part, we all knew Capcom have always done this so this was already expected (mainly for games that has a DLC later on).
However, buying physical games these days have become a struggle. This gen, I've noticed most physical games disappear off shelves after a year or so tops, like its gone before the price even dropped. After that they stop printing and hope gamers would just buy from the online store, increasing profit cutting the middle man out.
So you're left battling yourself whether to pick up the game at launch (or sometime after), or hope for it to drop in price and pick it up then before it disappears.
This mostly pertains to 3rd party games as 1st party games likely will try to keep a steady flow in stock to keep supporting their console.
the good thing about resident evil gold editions is its good for collecting because all the content come on the discs but with village they released it all on download codes