Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC

Capcom has announced Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4,and PC. It will launch on February 9, 2024.

Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition includes the base game, the Separate Ways DLC, and an extra DLC pack. The Mercenaries mode will also be available as free DLC.

View the launch trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

