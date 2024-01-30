Super Nintendo World to Open in Florida in 2025 at Universal Epic Universe Theme Park - News

Universal has shared the first details on its upcoming Universal Epic Universe theme park, which is set to open in 2025 as part of the Universal Orlando Resort.

The new theme park will feature five themed-lands - Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, and the Dark Universe.

This would be the third Super Nintendo World themed-land to open in the world, however, the Orlando version will feature the extra Donkey Kong area on the day it opens.

The first version of Super Nintendo World opened at Universal Studios Japan in March 2021, while the second version opened at Universal Studios Hollywood in February 2023. A fourth version is planned for Universal Studios Singapore.

View concept art for the Universal Epic Universe version of Super Nintendo World below:

Adventure awaits! SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, one of the five immersive worlds is opening at the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park at Universal Orlando Resort in 2025. 💫 #EpicUniverse https://t.co/tpcR5lWnf6 pic.twitter.com/0A3ECtSblV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 30, 2024

