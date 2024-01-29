Open Roads Delayed to March 28 - News

/ 253 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Open Roads Team announced Open Roads has been delayed from February 22 to March 26. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Annapurna Interactive said the game was delayed to "ensure the most polished experience for players."

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

One fine fall day, Tess Devine and her mother, Opal, discover a cache of old notes and letters carefully stashed away in the attic of their house. Hints of deep-rooted family secrets, decades-old burglaries, a lost treasure somewhere near the Canadian border… What they uncover suggests a much darker mystery, best left well enough alone.

But that’s not going to happen.

In Open Roads, Tess and Opal embark on a road trip adventure to explore a series of long-abandoned family properties, unearthing the past. They’ll search the ruins of these places that hold buried memories, things Opal has tried for years to forget. And in this search, they’ll discover not just the truth they’ve been seeking, but each other.

Features:

Experience the story of Open Roads as 16-year-old Tess Devine, on a road trip with her mother to discover what has been left behind in evocative places forgotten to time.

the story of Open Roads as 16-year-old Tess Devine, on a road trip with her mother to discover what has been left behind in evocative places forgotten to time. Bask in classic road trip vibes as you chill in the car en route to your next destination, fiddling with the radio and chatting with your mom.

A groundbreaking art style melds detailed first-person environments with beautifully hand-animated characters, bringing the adventure to life.

A unique and engaging interactive dialogue system moves the narrative along, exposing character flaws, secrets, and buried truths.

A mother-daughter road trip adventure from Fullbright, the award-winning creators of acclaimed story games Gone Home and Tacoma.

Thanks, Engadget.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles