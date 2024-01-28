Cliff Bleszinski is 'Down to Consult' on Gears of War - News

Cliff Bleszinski, the creator and director of the original Gears of War trilogy, has released a statement via Twitter about his desire to return to the franchise he created and Microsoft would be "smart" to enlist him from a "PR standpoint alone."

"Look, we've been over this a million times re: Gears," said Bleszinski. "I'm down to consult. Give my two cents. Crickets. I understand that Gears will always be an enormous part of my legacy. I appreciate and respect that.

"That said, MS/Coalition haven’t hit me up. OK. It is what it is. If they were smart, they’d enlist me for my input because just from a PR standpoint alone it would be gold. But nothing. Ah well. It is what it is. So be it."

Bleszinski last worked on the Gears of War franchise in 2011 as a designer on Gears of War 3.

