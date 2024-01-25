Fortnite to Return to iOS in the EU via New Epic Games Store App - News

posted 2 hours ago

Epic Games announced Fortnite will be returning to iOS in Europe later this year due to a change in the European Union (EU) law with the Digital Markets Act going into effect in March.

Fortnite will be made available on a new Epic Games Store app that will be coming to iOS.

"Fortnite will return to iOS in Europe in 2024, distributed by the upcoming Epic Games Store for iOS," said Epic Games via Twitter. "Stay tuned for details as we figure out the regulatory timeline. We'll continue to argue to the courts and regulators that Apple is breaking the law."

The Digital Markets Act says Apple has to allow developers to offer apps and new stores on iOS without using the App Store, however, Apple has since changed its terms, so it still earns money on non-App Store apps and stores.

The new terms from Apple state that apps downloaded more than one million time per year need to pay €0.50 for every download over a million. That is equal to €500,000 for every million downloads after the first million.

Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney in a statement on Twitter said, "Apple's plan to thwart Europe's new Digital Markets Act law is a devious new instance of Malicious Compliance.

"They are forcing developers to choose between App Store exclusivity and the store terms, which will be illegal under DMA, or accept a new also-illegal anticompetitive scheme rife with new Junk Fees on downloads and new Apple taxes on payments they don't process.

"Apple proposes that it can choose which stores are allowed to compete with their App Store. They could block Epic from launching the Epic Games Store and distributing Fortnite through it, for example, or block Microsoft, Valve, Good Old Games, or new entrants.

"The Epic Games Store is the #7 software store in the world (behind the 3 console stores, 2 mobile stores, and Steam on PC). We're determined to launch on iOS and Android and enter the competition to become the #1 multi-platform software store, on the foundation of payment competition, 0%-12% fees, and exclusive games like Fortnite.

"Epic has always supported the notion of Apple notarization and malware scanning for apps, but we strongly reject Apple's twisting this process to undermine competition and continue imposing Apple taxes on transactions they're not involved in.

"There's a lot more hot garbage in Apple's announcement. It will take more time to parse both the written and unwritten parts of this new horror show, so stay tuned."

Apple's plan to thwart Europe's new Digital Markets Act law is a devious new instance of Malicious Compliance.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

