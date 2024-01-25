Platforming Action RPG Wings of Endless Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher JanduSoft and developer Isoca Games have announced platforming action RPG, Wings of Endless, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Q4 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Discover the secret of a forgotten war in Wings of Endless, a platforming action RPG with a captivating pixel art style that will draw you in from start to finish. Step into the role of Hariku, a brash bounty hunter who boasts of being the best at his craft.

Accompanied by his enigmatic talking owl, Owly, and various unexpected allies, Hariku will explore vast varied landscapes, from arid deserts and damp marshlands to thick forests and icy snow zones. Every corner of this fascinating world is packed with secrets waiting to be uncovered.

Features:

Huge and Diverse World – From deserts to snowy forests.

– From deserts to snowy forests. Gripping Story – Unveil the secrets of an ancient war.

– Unveil the secrets of an ancient war. Dynamic Combat – Three unique heroes switchable in real-time.

– Three unique heroes switchable in real-time. Numerous Side Missions – Discover more about the world of Wings of Endless.

– Discover more about the world of Wings of Endless. Consumable Crafting – Create powerful potions.

– Create powerful potions. Wide Variety of Enemies and Puzzles – Challenges and puzzles at every turn

Thanks, Gematsu.

