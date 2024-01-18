Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Launches in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 770 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer MachineGames during the Xbox Developer_Direct announced Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in 2024.

"Our game is about putting you in the shoes of an iconic hero," said MachineGames design director Jens Andersson. "Since we are doing this mostly in first-person, you have the chance to truly become Indy. First-person makes you part of this world—allowing you to explore and experience things more intimately. What will you do when you’re dropped into this adventure with your wits and your whip? The world of Indiana Jones is a world with mysteries around every corner, where you’re racing against the clock and outsmarting your enemies as you hunt down artifacts."

Senior animator Rebecca Elfstrom Hiden added, "It’s like two pieces of a puzzle that just fit so well together, We have big, sometimes crazy ideas that seem insane on paper, but they meshed really well with the franchise. You’ve got this amazing adventure that digs into the heart of the character and shines a light on all the things that made people fall in love with him in the first place, and then you’ve got these big, complex set pieces that just fit really well in there. Our DNA and the pillars of Indiana Jones just came together so naturally."

Game director Jerk Gustafsson stated, "There are a lot of Indiana Jones fans at MachineGames. Most of us grew up with Indy and fell in love with the movies and the character when we were young. We’ve just got these ties to the character that go back decades. But even if you didn’t grow up with Indiana Jones, you know Indiana Jones. He’s a relatable type of hero and a true adventurer. That’s a legacy we want to share and be part of, and we want to build something interesting and genuine."

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

View the full gameplay reveal from the Xbox Developer_Direct below:

Read details on the game below:

Uncover one of history’s greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them—Indiana Jones. You’ll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.

You Are Indiana Jones

Live the adventure as Indy in a thrilling story full of exploration, immersive action, and intriguing puzzles. As the brilliant archaeologist—famed for his keen intellect, cunning resourcefulness, and trademark humor—you will travel the world in a race against enemy forces to discover the secrets to one of the greatest mysteries of all time.

A World of Mystery Awaits

Travel from the halls of Marshall College to the heart of the Vatican, the pyramids of Egypt, the sunken temples of Sukhothai, and beyond. When a break-in in the dead of night ends in a confrontation with a mysterious colossal man, you must set out to discover the world-shattering secret behind the theft of a seemingly unimportant artifact. Forging new alliances and facing familiar enemies, you’ll engage with intriguing characters, use guile and wits to solve ancient riddles, and survive intense set-pieces.

strong>Whip-Cracking Action

Indiana’s trademark whip remains at the heart of his gear and can be used to distract, disarm, and attack enemies. But the whip isn’t just a weapon, it’s Indy’s most valuable tool for navigating the environment. Swing over unsuspecting patrols and scale walls as you make your way through a striking world. Combine stealth infiltration, melee combat, and gunplay to combat the enemy threat and unravel the mystery.

The Spirit of Discovery

Venture through a dynamic mix of linear, narrative-driven gameplay and open-area maps. Indulge your inner explorer and unearth a world of fascinating secrets, deadly traps and fiendish puzzles, where anything could potentially hide the next piece of the mystery—or snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles