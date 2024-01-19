PS5 Sells 3.71M, PS5 and XS Sales Climb YoY - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for December 2023 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 3,714,932 units sold for December 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 52.65 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 3,181,704 units to bring its lifetime sales to 136.26 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 1,854,862 units to bring their lifetime sales to 27.23 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,240 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.15 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are down by over 889,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 899,000 units. PS4 sold 4,604,141 units for the month of December 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 2,753,607 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 641,024 (20.9%). Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 267,826 units (16.9%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 913,986 units (-22.3%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 28,801 units (-50.5%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 169,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 824,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 1,501,000 units.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 21.64 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 15.90 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 7.50 million units.

Check out the breakdown of the Americas sales here, the Europe sales here, and the Japan sales here.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for December 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 3,714,932 ( 52,647,376 ) Switch - 3,181,704 ( 136,258,010 ) Xbox Series X|S - 1,854,862 ( 27,228,480 ) PlayStation 4 - 28,240 ( 117,149,072 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for December 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 1,816,666 Switch - 1,466,692 Xbox Series X|S - 1,346,557 PlayStation 4 - 8,807

Europe hardware estimates for December 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 1,181,934 Switch - 968,760 Xbox Series X|S - 354,953 PlayStation 4 - 10,573 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for December 2023:

Switch - 623,864 PlayStation 5 - 553,811 Xbox Series X|S - 40,970 PlayStation 4 - 8,202

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for December 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 162,521 Switch - 122,388 Xbox Series X|S - 112,382 PlayStation 4 - 658

Weekly Sales:

Global December 2, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 790,061 Switch - 687,855

Xbox Series X|S - 434,339 PlayStation 4 - 5,385



Global December 9, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 728,314 Switch - 626,579

Xbox Series X|S - 359,239 PlayStation 4 - 6,599

Global December 16, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 826,036 Switch - 670,660

Xbox Series X|S - 389,822 PlayStation 4 - 7,245

Global December 23, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 894,005 Switch - 783,143

Xbox Series X|S - 456,716 PlayStation 4 - 5,703

Global December 30, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 476,516 Switch - 413,467

Xbox Series X|S - 214,746 PlayStation 4 - 3,308

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

