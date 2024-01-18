PS5 Best-Seller, PS5 and XS Sales Jump YoY - Americas Hardware Estimates for December 2023 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 1,816,666 units sold for December 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 22.07 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with an estimated 1,466,692 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 52.20 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 1,346,557 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 16.26 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 8,807 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.53 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 20,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 411,000 units. PS4 sold 1,796,843 units for the month of December 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 1,757,575 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 235,718 (15.9%). Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 241,746 units (21.9%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 169,024 units (-10.3%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 8,442 units (-48.9%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 596,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 660,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 785,000 units.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 7.93 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 5.70 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 4.65 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for December 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,816,666 ( 22,070,030 ) Switch - 1,466,692 ( 52,197,510 ) Xbox Series X|S - 1,346,557 ( 16,262,506 ) PlayStation 4 - 8,807 ( 41,534,794 )

USA hardware estimates for December 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 1,532,741

Switch - 1,245,752 Xbox Series X|S - 1,128,410

PlayStation 4 - 7,625

Weekly Sales:

December 2, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 417,553 Switch - 359,077 Xbox Series X|S - 325,558

PlayStation 4 - 2,125

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 351,583

Switch - 304,764 Xbox Series X|S - 271,535

PlayStation 4 - 1,856

December 9, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 371,550 Switch - 293,433 Xbox Series X|S - 263,400

PlayStation 4 - 1,720

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 312,968

Switch - 249,745 Xbox Series X|S - 219,962 PlayStation 4 - 1,487

December 16, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 409,508 Switch - 303,152 Xbox Series X|S - 282,197

PlayStation 4 - 1,749

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 345,764 Switch - 257,967 Xbox Series X|S - 237,931

PlayStation 4 - 1,512

December 23, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 437,271 Switch - 354,994 Xbox Series X|S - 327,412

PlayStation 4 - 1,953

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 369,459 Switch - 300,734 Xbox Series X|S - 274,459

PlayStation 4 - 1,687

December 30, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 180,784

Switch - 156,036

Xbox Series X|S - 147,990 PlayStation 4 - 1,260

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 152,967 Switch - 132,542 Xbox Series X|S - 124,523

PlayStation 4 - 1,083

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

