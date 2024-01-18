Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 47K and PS5 Sells 37K - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) has retaken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 25,523 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 14, 2024.

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) is down to second place with sales of 25,164 units. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) is up two spots to third place with sales of 18,867 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down one spot to fourth place with sales of 10,098 units. Pikmin 4 (NS) is down one spot to fifth place with sales of 7,311 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 46,604 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 36,506 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,164 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 562 units, and the 3DS sold 14 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 25,523 (1,670,688) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 25,164 (920,203) [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 18,867 (213,392) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,098 (5,672,514) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 7,311 (1,155,920) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 7,285 (5,273,318) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,261 (3,418,956) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,549 (7,667,761) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,413 (5,424,782) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 6,313 (173,651)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 29,524 (6,531,223) PlayStation 5 – 26,719 (4,360,407) Switch Lite – 11,553 (5,704,265) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,787 (682,082) Switch – 5,527 (19,702,323) Xbox Series X – 727 (245,895) PlayStation 4 – 562 (7,916,635) Xbox Series S – 437 (296,073) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 14 (1,192,770)

