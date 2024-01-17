Until Dawn Movie is in Development - News

PlayStation Productions and Screen Gems have announced a movie based on the horror video game, Until Dawn, is in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg will direct the movie. It, Annabelle, and The Nun screenwriter Gary Dauberman will be doing a pass on the script originally written by Blair Butler.

Gary Dauberman via Coin Operated Productions, Sandberg and Lotta Losten via Mangata, Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, and Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions will all produce the movie.

Screen Gems describes the movie as an R-rated love letter to the horror genre with an ensemble cast.

Until Dawn released for the PlayStation 4 in August 2015.

