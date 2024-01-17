Farming Game Southfield Announced for PC - News

/ 224 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Radical Forge have announced farming game Southfield for PC via Steam. A demo will be available during Steam Next Fest in February.

"Southfield is the culmination of a huge amount of imagination, trial and error, and sheer hard work by the Radical Forge team," said Radical Forge CEO and game director Bruce Slater. "We wanted to create an ambitious, silly farming game with ridiculous characters in a fantastical world.

"Most of all, we wanted to build an island that generates fun’. And now we can get it into Early Access and see what you think. For me, this is where the game will take on a new life, and the players will take it in directions we can’t even imagine."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The charming island of Southfield beckons you to channel your bounciest vibes and become one with the Bud, a mysterious creature that sprang from the soil. Grow weird and wonderful crops, play and build with an array of fun toys, and roll or race your friends across the ever-changing Island. Combine chaotic crops with unpredictable effects, build your dream farmstead, and experiment with playful machinery.

Expand your harvest with fun farming automation, help out the local inhabitants, side-step the mischievous Ruffians, and investigate the looming Monolith.

Features:

Combine chaotic crops with unpredictable effects.

Play solo or cooperatively with up to four players.

cooperatively with up to four players. Experiment with playful machinery and toys.

Explore the Island in endlessly creative ways.

Track your discoveries in your trusty Almanac.

Help the locals by completing quests.

Create a playground for your friends.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles