Xbox Game Pass Adds Palworld, Persona 3 Reload, F1 23, and More - News

/ 258 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has announced seven more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, F1 23, Palworld, Go Mecha Ball, Brotato, Persona 3 Reload, and Anuchard.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As the lights go out, the embers of darkness are stoked in the sleepy town of Dormont. Confront uncomfortable horrors, keep your sanity in check, and survive the night in this story-driven, first-person psychological-thriller.

Coming Soon

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 18

Available on day one with Game Pass: Turnip Boy is back! This time he’s teaming up with the Pickled Gang to plan and execute the weirdest heist of all time. Shake down hostages, steal valuables, battle the fuzz, and use wacky tools bought off the dark web to move further into the vaults of the Botanical Bank.

F1 23 (Console and PC) EA Play – January 18

EA Sports’ F1 23 is coming soon to PC Game Pass and Ultimate via EA Play. Test your driving talents, create your dream team, and be the last to brake in the official video game of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Palworld (Cloud, Console, PC) – January 19

Available on day one with Game Pass: Embark on an open-world adventure through Palworld, where you can discover and capture over 100 Pals! Unveil the secrets of this mysterious land, overcome formidable bosses, and build powerful bases. Use your Pals to do tasks for you and automate entire production lines.

Go Mecha Ball (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 25

Available on day one with Game Pass: Load up and roll out in this twin stick shooter with roguelike progression! Blast your way through arcade-style levels, using pinball-style physics mixed with an arsenal of devastating weapons. Defeat waves of enemy bots, battle big bosses, and upgrade your mech between runs.

Brotato (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 30

A top-down roguelite arena shooter where you play a potato wielding up to 6 weapons at a time to fight off hordes of aliens. Choose from a variety of traits and items to create unique builds and survive until help arrives.

Persona 3 Reload (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 2

Available on day one with Game Pass: If I told you there was an hour “hidden” between one day and the next, would you believe me? Walk the delicate line between life and death and unravel the mysteries of the Dark Hour in Persona 3 Reload, a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.

Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 6

The kingdom of Anuchard has fallen. Generations after the collapse, its surviving descendants have chosen you to become The Bellwielder of the magical Audros Bell. Go forth, battle monsters, solve puzzles, and restore Anuchard to its former skyward glory!

DLC / Game Updates

Dead By Daylight: Alan Wake – January 30

Game Pass members save 10% off Alan Wake in Dead by Daylight. From one Dark Place to another. Dead by Daylight: Alan Wake brings bestselling author Alan Wake into The Fog.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Naraka: Bladepoint Season 11 Bundle – Available now

Boost your wardrobe with Xbox headgear, rare cosmetics from new season treasures, and three legendary skins with free trials! Get a head start in Season 11 with experience boost cards!

Turbo Golf Racing Pet Pack – Available now

Drive off in the Pupps Car Body, Goldie Ball, Guzzle Shield, Knots Spoiler, Treats Wheels, Paws Decal, Fur Finish, and Kibble Boost. This Perk content requires Turbo Golf Racing to use.

Leaving January 31

The following game is leaving soon, so make sure you knock out some contracts or grab a few more achievements before it goes. You can even save up to 20% on your purchase to keep it in your library to keep the good times going.

Hitman: World of Assassination (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles