Mario vs. Donkey Kong Remake Gets Pieces of the Puzzle Trailer - News

/ 233 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the remake of the 2004 Game Boy Advance title, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, called Pieces of the Puzzle .

View the trailer below:

Mario vs. Donkey Kong will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 16, 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles