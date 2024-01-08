The Legend of Steel Empire Arrives January 23 for Switch - News

Publisher ININ Games announced The Legend of Steel Empire will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 23 and later for the PlayStation 4.

Hope you've all recovered from these late festivities, 'cause we're jumping right back on the saddle: The Legend of Steel Empire is coming back to modern platforms as soon as January 23. Yep, that's in two weeks! 🛩️



We'll have more news on that in the following days, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/qYSYibFbok — ININ Games (@ININ_Games) January 8, 2024

Read details on the game below:

The Legend of Steel Empire is a 1992 shoot ’em up for the SEGA Mega Drive and 2004 for Game Boy Advance developed by HOT-B, recognized for its distinctive diesel-punk aesthetic, combining elements of steampunk and late 19th century industrial design, setting it apart from other shoot ’em up games.

In this iconic original, mammoth battleships cruise the skies, and armored locomotives carry cannons the size of railway cars. With invincible fortresses floating in the air, the Motorhead Empire has conquered and enslaved virtually the entire planet… This is the story of Steel Empire, first launched in the golden age of shoot ’em ups in the early 90s for SEGA Mega Drive, it has since then been remade on a few portable consoles. The Legend of Steel Empire marks the latest entry in the series.

The Legend of Steel Empire marks the latest entry in this series. The high-definition remaster is based on the PC game from 2018, but features some important additions: All graphics have been improved in high definition, the controls have been reworked, and there is a leveling system: the more items you collect, the stronger you get, but also the opponents will get more resilient, and the hordes will get bigger… Ahem, anyway, enter one of the Striker airplanes or the Zeppelin with an aerial mine launcher and fight your way through seven complex stages full of well-balanced euro-shmup action. In short: a remaster—restored with love!

