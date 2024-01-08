Richman 11 Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One in March - News

Publisher eastasiasoft announced Richman 11 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in March.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in October 2023.

Read details on the game below:

The long-running Richman series arrives with its most advanced and addictive entry yet, Richman 11! In this high-stakes 3D board game of investments and property control, players can choose from a wide variety of fancy and energetic characters to represent them, set the number of players and enter a hilariously immersive game world all about getting rich and staying on top!

From classic maps paying homage to the series’ 1989 origins to brawl boards with missiles and bombs, there are many ways to keep the multiplayer mayhem fresh and exciting no matter how many times you play, solo or against friends and family! Roll dice to move across the board, draw cards, buy empty land, build houses or chain stores, level up buildings to collect higher rent, make deposits when passing banks and punish the competition on your path to financial victory!

