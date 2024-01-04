Double Fine: 'There's Cool Things in Store' - News

Psychonauts 2 developer Double Fine Productions via Twitter has teased they have "cool things in store" and will share details on what they are working on when they are ready.

"It's the new year," said Double Fine. "I've been in meetings. I got a COVID shot. I'm drinking tons of water. and double fine? is making games!

"There's cool things in store that we'll share when we're ready. between that and plans for our 25th anniversary shenanigans there's tons of fun on the way."

Double Fine Productions was founded in 2000 by Tim Schafer. The studio's first game, Psychonauts, released in 2005 and its second game, Brutal Legend, released in 2009. Most recently the studio released Psychonauts 2 in 2021.

it's the new year. I've been in meetings. I got a COVID shot. I'm drinking tons of water. and double fine? is making games!



there's cool things in store that we'll share when we're ready. between that and plans for our 25th anniversary shenanigans there's tons of fun on the way. pic.twitter.com/rFIWvqT8g2 — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) January 3, 2024

