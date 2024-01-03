Analyst Predicts Xbox to Launch an Android Store in 2024, Release Later on Apple Devices - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Newzoo analyst Tom Wijman speaking with GamesIndustry has released his predictions for 2024. He is predicting Xbox will launch its own Android store sometime in 2024, which will release at a later date on Apple devices.

"Our prediction is that Xbox will launch an Android store in 2024, and later debut on Apple devices, "said Wijman. "Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard (including King) would position it head-to-head with Apple and Google.

"The regulatory changes provide opportune timing as they force lower boundaries for competitive app stores. However, breaking into Apple's closed App Store ecosystem may require additional intervention, so it could hinder simultaneous app store launches."

Epic Games last month won its antitrust lawsuit against Google that could lead to major changes on Android devices in the coming years.

The lawsuit from Epic Games was filed in 2020 and claims Google created a monopoly with its Google Play Store on Android as more than 95 percent of Android apps were distributed through the store.

The main complaint from Epic is that Google takes a 30 percent revenue share from any app available on the Google Play Store and the requirement the apps have to use Google Play's own billing system. This meant developers couldn't make money without going through Google.

Epic and Google will meet with the Judge this month to discuss possible remedies.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

