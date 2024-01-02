By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops the French Charts

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops the French Charts - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 52 minutes ago / 152 Views

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) has remained in first place French charts for week 51, 2023, according to SELL

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place, while Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) is up one spot third place. EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) is down one spot fourth place and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5) remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

  1. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  2. EA Sports FC 24
  3. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  2. EA Sports FC 24
  3. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
PS4
  1. EA Sports FC 24
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  3. Hogwarts Legacy
Xbox One
  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. The Crew Motorfest
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
Nintendo Switch
  1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Hogwarts Legacy
PC
  1. EA Sports FC 24
  2. Football Manager 2024
  3. Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.