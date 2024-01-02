Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 152 Views

by, posted 52 minutes ago

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) has remained in first place French charts for week 51, 2023, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place, while Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) is up one spot third place. EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) is down one spot fourth place and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5) remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 EA Sports FC 24 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy PC EA Sports FC 24 Football Manager 2024 Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles