Rumor: Call of Duty 2025 is a Sequel to Black Ops 2 and is Set in 2030

posted 5 hours ago

Call of Duty 2025 is rumored to be a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, according to multiple sources who spoke with Insider Gaming.

The game is said to take place around 2030, which would be the first time a Call of Duty game will be set in future since 2018's Call of Duty: Black Ops III.

Remastered maps from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 were previously rumored to be included with game, however, the plans and the scope of the game have recently changed. The new plan is for it to launch with new maps and remastered maps.

It is rumored Call of Duty 2025 will "have an overhaul to its movement system, the return of a classic 'pick 10' create-a-class, the gunfight game mode, and another year of round-based zombies." However, this could change as the game is still nearly two years away from release.

It was previously reported Call of Duty 2024 will also be part of the Black Ops series and is set during the Gulf War.

Call of Duty 2024 will reportedly "lean back into more traditional military combat technology and familiar Black Ops gadgetry as opposed to the current and near-future tech we've seen from Modern Warfare and some other recent Call of Duty titles."

The story in the game will "attempt to explore a nuanced narrative of the Gulf War, with a critical focus on different participants within the conflict. It will dovetail into the end of the Cold War era, and explore some of the consequences therein."

The latest entry in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 10.

