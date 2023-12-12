Disney: 'There's Still a Lot of Demand For' Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake - News

he head of gaming at Disney Shoptaw in an interview with Axios was asked about the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake and what is happening with the game following reports the game might be cancelled.

"Not a lot I can say on that point for some hopefully obvious reasons, but KOTOR is obviously an incredibly popular game, one that we are incredibly proud of and think that there's still a lot of demand for," said Shoptaw. "I'll leave it there."

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was first announced in September 2021 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

There was a report in July 2022 the remake was "delayed indefinitely," while another report claimed development on the game moved from Aspyr Media to Saber Interactive as Embracer, Sony and Disney were all displeased with the progress.

Sony Interactive Entertainment in September of this year deleted references to the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. The PlayStation Twitter account deleted the tweet announcing the game, while the main reveal trailer from the official PlayStation YouTube account has been made private.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has heard from two people who work at Saber Interactive stating they are still working on the remake.

