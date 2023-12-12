Microsoft Might Offer Free Xbox Cloud Gaming With Ads - News

posted 5 hours ago

Xbox chief financial officer Tim Stuart recently suggested Microsoft could potentially offer Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming for free with an ad-supported model.

"The vision I like to talk about is we have xCloud game streaming, so you can subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate and you can stream hundreds of games to really any endpoint that has a browser experience," said Stuart (via TweakTown).

"For models like Africa, or India, Southeast Asia, maybe places that aren't console-first, you can say, 'hey, do you want to watch 30 seconds of an ad and then get two hours of game streaming?

"Africa is, you know, 50% of the population is 23 years old or younger with a growing disposable income base, all with cell phones and mobile devices, not a lot of high-end disposable income, generally-speaking. So we can go in with our own business models and say...there's millions and millions of gamers we would never have been able to address there, and now we can go in with our business models."

