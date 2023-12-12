Microsoft Might Offer Free Xbox Cloud Gaming With Ads - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 806 Views
Xbox chief financial officer Tim Stuart recently suggested Microsoft could potentially offer Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming for free with an ad-supported model.
"The vision I like to talk about is we have xCloud game streaming, so you can subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate and you can stream hundreds of games to really any endpoint that has a browser experience," said Stuart (via TweakTown).
I'm guessing in this scenario game will still need to be acquired either individually or through a subs. If that's the case then I do not think there really that much demand for it, but still it's an added option and it may be better for some than nothing.
Here we go , friendly consumer big corpo!?!?
Sony doubt they will do this since they killed something sumilar after they got crunchyroll