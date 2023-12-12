Disney Confirms Bethesda's Indiana Jones Game is an Xbox and PC Exclusive - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,018 Views
The head of gaming at Disney Shoptaw in an interview with Axios has confirmed Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames' Indiana Jones game is exclusive to Xbox and PC.
Shoptaw said Xbox has one of the bigger marketplaces for games and Disney doesn't think the game only being on Xbox and PC would be "overly exclusionary."
"Xbox still being one of the bigger marketplaces for games, we didn't feel like we were going to be overly exclusionary," said Shoptaw. "We felt like it's still going to reach a broad set of folks, and we felt, financially and strategically for the game, that made sense at the time."
The original deal between Bethesda and Disney had the game launching on multiple platforms, however, once Microsoft acquired Bethesda the deal was amended and the AAA game would be an Xbox console exclusive with it also being available on PC and Xbox Game Pass.
Bethesda Softworks, Arkane Studios Lyon, and Marvel Games during The Game Awards last week announced the mature, single-player, third-person game, Marvel's Blade. It was revealed the game had just entered development and is years away from release.
No platforms were announced, however, with Disney confirming the Indiana Jones game is an Xbox console exclusive, it is likely Marvel's Blade will also be an Xbox console exclusive with it also releasing on PC and Xbox Game Pass.
It makes sense given who's making the game, but it is a bit odd for Disney to turn away more money and exposure. When you think of the MLB forcing MLB the Show on Xbox and Nintendo to make more money, you would think Disney's stock owners would say to the board not so fast, we want to maximize profits
I wouldn't be surprised if Microsoft gave Disney more money or is giving them a higher percent of the revenue generated from the game to make up the difference for it skipping other consoles.
So far Disney seems to be ok with exclusivity, presumably the the console makers are paying extra for it to compensate them for any lost sales on other platforms. We've now seen it on all 3 consoles with games like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 on Switch, Wolverine and KOTOR Remake on PS5 (KOTOR remake since cancelled due to development issues at Embracer, though Disney's Head of Gaming said in this same interview that they still want to make it), and now Indiana Jones and presumably Blade on Xbox Series.
That does make sense, as long as the check is big enough. You're selling your game to just 16% of the console market when it's xbox exclusive though, so that check better be rather large.
Simultaneous PC release will help alleviate some of that hinderance. Every Xbox first party game will always release on PC day one.
Also, we don't even know when Indiana Jones is releasing. I imagine a game like that could be considered a system seller. Though not as much as the likes of Spider-Man obviously, but having a licensed IP tied to your console will always sell.
I wouldn't expect Indiana Jones on Xbox and PC to cross 10M sales. But yes MS is likely covering for all lost sales. And also we will never hear how much it sold, only how many played it.
As long as it sells well or is it again straight to gamepass lol