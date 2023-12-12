Disney Confirms Bethesda's Indiana Jones Game is an Xbox and PC Exclusive - News

The head of gaming at Disney Shoptaw in an interview with Axios has confirmed Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames' Indiana Jones game is exclusive to Xbox and PC.

Shoptaw said Xbox has one of the bigger marketplaces for games and Disney doesn't think the game only being on Xbox and PC would be "overly exclusionary."

"Xbox still being one of the bigger marketplaces for games, we didn't feel like we were going to be overly exclusionary," said Shoptaw. "We felt like it's still going to reach a broad set of folks, and we felt, financially and strategically for the game, that made sense at the time."

The original deal between Bethesda and Disney had the game launching on multiple platforms, however, once Microsoft acquired Bethesda the deal was amended and the AAA game would be an Xbox console exclusive with it also being available on PC and Xbox Game Pass.

Bethesda Softworks, Arkane Studios Lyon, and Marvel Games during The Game Awards last week announced the mature, single-player, third-person game, Marvel's Blade. It was revealed the game had just entered development and is years away from release.

No platforms were announced, however, with Disney confirming the Indiana Jones game is an Xbox console exclusive, it is likely Marvel's Blade will also be an Xbox console exclusive with it also releasing on PC and Xbox Game Pass.

