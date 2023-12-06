Umurangi Generation Arrives April 18, 2024 for PS5, PS4, PS VR2, and Quest - News

Publisher PLAYISM and developer Origame Digital have announced Umurangi Generation VR for the PlayStation VR2 and Quest, and the non-VR version, Umurangi Generation, for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will launch on April 18, 2024.

Umurangi Generation first released for PC via Steam in May 2020, while Umurangi Generation Special Edition released for the Nintendo switch in June 2021 and the Xbox One version in May 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Umurangi Generation VR is the virtual reality version of the critically-acclaimed post-apocalyptic photography simulator Umurangi Generation.

Umurangi Generation is a creative sandbox photography simulator set in Tauranga Aotearoa, where you are an avid photographer working as a courier for the Tauranga Express.

Document the world, its bleak state, and its residents through the lenses of your camera.

Experience the World of Umurangi Generation in Virtual Reality

Observe the impending doom right in front of your eyes, move around and interact with objects in a much more natural way. Your presence in the game world will in no doubt leave you with a feeling of immersion greater than ever before.

A Unique and Expressive Grading System

Each level sets you a list of objectives called Photo Bounties, Snap away to complete all Photo Bounties and utilize the extensive range of tools to edit and develop your photos.

While each photograph is graded based on content, color, and composition, the game puts a strong emphasis on the freedom of creativity. There are no set rules on what makes a photograph good or bad. Instead, players are encouraged to explore their creative sides and express themselves freely through their photos.

Full Creative Control

Utilize the extensive range of tools on offer to edit your photographs in any way you like.

There are no rules or definitions of what makes a good or bad photo. Each photo is your very own original piece of work.

Explore your creative side and express yourself with complete freedom.

