Embracer Confirms Layoffs at Insurgency Developer New World Interactive

There was a report this week that claimed Embracer Group has part of its restructuring was shutting down Insurgency and Insurgency: Sandstorm developer New World Interactive.

A Saber Interactive representative in a statement sent to PC Gamer said the studio is not shutting down, however, it has been hit with layoffs.

"Saber can confirm there have been restructuring changes involving our New World Interactive subsidiary," said the representative. "This reorganization has unfortunately resulted in layoffs at the studio.

"We are working to fill existing open roles within Saber with individuals affected by these changes wherever feasible and we will be providing severance packages to those employees impacted."

Saber didn't say how many were laid off, however, the representative did state that work on Insurgency: Sandstorm and "unannounced future projects" will continue.

New World Interactive was acquired in August 2020 by Embracer Group and was made a subsidiary under Saber Interactive.

