Lightyear Frontier Releases in March 2024 in Early Access for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass

Publisher Amplifier Game Invest and developer FRAME BREAK announced open-world farming adventure game, Lightyear Frontier, will launch in Early Access for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in March 2024.

Lightyear Frontier offers players a peaceful opportunity to explore a strange and beautiful new planet, setting down a homestead and building a successful farm as they live in harmony with the environment. Playing solo or with up to three other players, roaming around in fully customisable mechs, the world will live and respond to players’ actions as they gather, grow and trade resources while exploring a land full of landmarks and mysteries. Exofarmers will uncover ancient secrets and develop a successful farm as they build the homestead of their dreams in their small corner of the galaxy.

Alongside the release month reveal comes the initial content roadmap, teasing some of the content players can look forward to post-launch. As well as quality of life updates, the team will be working hard to expand the game world as well as the map and continue to reveal the mystery of the Frontier. Post-launch content is also planned to introduce more meaningful interactions with the in-game neighbours and animals of the Frontier, as well as adding more flora and fauna to the world.

Lightyear Frontier invites aspiring exofarmers to embark on a journey of exploration in an extraordinary and enchanting new planet. Establish a homestead, cultivate a thriving farm and harmonise with the environment as players learn to coexist with the planet.

