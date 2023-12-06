Red Dead Redemption 3 is 'Certain' to Happen One Day, According to Arthur Morgan Actor - News

Arthur Morgan actor Roger Clark via Twitter says he is "certain" Red Dead Redemption 3 will happen one day.

"I’m certain we will see RDR3 one day," said Clark. "When that will be - I have absolutely no idea. Don’t count on Arthur’s involvement either. His story has been told, I feel."

The Red Dead Redemption series with only two releases have sold-in over 81 million units worldwide as of September 30, 2023. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 57 million units and is the second best-selling title in the US over the past five years based on dollar sales.

Red Dead Redemption 2 released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2018 and for PC in November 2019.

