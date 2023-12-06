The Legend of Zelda Movie Director Aims for It to be a 'Live-Action Miyazaki' - News

Nintendo last month announced a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie was in development.

Director for the movie Wes Ball in an interview with Entertainment Weekly described his goal to make the movie like a "live-action Miyazaki."

"This awesome fantasy-adventure movie that isn’t like Lord of the Rings, it’s its own thing," said Ball. "I've always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that."

Ball added, "It’s going to be awesome. My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up on Zelda and it is the most important property, I think, that’s untapped IP, if you will. So we very much are working hard to do something. We’re not just trying to do it because we can. We want to make something really special."

It was revealed the team is currently working on the script with the plan to take a bit of a break after the next Apes movie then jump into The Legend of Zelda movie.

"We’re working on the script, and whether it’s the next one or not, it’s hard to say exactly," he said. "But certainly the plan is, after Apes is done, to have a little bit of a rest for a moment, and then dive into [Zelda] and hopefully give fans what they’re hoping for, and also invite new people in. I think Nintendo's desire is to introduce people to this world that’s been around for 40 years now."

The movie will be produced by the Representative Director and Fellow of Nintendo Shigeru Miyamoto and the Chairman of Arad Productions Avi Arad. It will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment, with Nintendo financing over 50 percent of it. Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute the movie worldwide.

