Live-Action The Legend of Zelda Movie is in Development

posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo has announced a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie is in development.

The film will be produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions, and directed by Wes Ball. It will be produced by the Representative Director and Fellow of Nintendo Shigeru Miyamoto and the Chairman of Arad Productions Avi Arad.

The movie will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment, with Nintendo financing over 50 percent of it. Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute the movie worldwide.

"By producing visual contents of Nintendo IP by itself, Nintendo is creating new opportunities to have people from around the world to access the world of entertainment which Nintendo has built, through different means apart from its dedicated game consoles," reads the announcement post.

"By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible."

