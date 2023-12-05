EA Sports FC 24 Tops the UK Retail Charts in the Week After Black Friday - Sales

EA Sports FC 24 has remained first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending December 2, 2023.

All titles in the top 10 have dropped in sales this week as it is the week after Black Friday.

Hogwarts Legacy remained in second place. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up one spot to third place, while Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is down from third to fourth place.

There were two new titles on the charts this week with Batman: Arkham Trilogy debuting in 28th place and The Walking Dead Destinies debuting in 29th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Bros. Wonder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft (NS) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Mortal Kombat 1

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

