Pocky & Rocky Reshrined Releases December 7 for Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher ININ Games and developer Tengo Project announced Pocky & Rocky Reshrined will launch for the Xbox Series X|S via Microsoft Store on December 7.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan in April 2022, and worldwide in June 2022. It also released for PC via Steam in February 2023.

View the Xbox trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Pocky the shrine maiden and Rocky the raccoon are back together in the latest game in the long-running classic shooter series! As the evil Black Mantle attacks, Pocky and Rocky need to team up once again, this time with some new friends to take on the upcoming challenges! With 8 stages of high-paced shooting action, you’ll have your hands full with creepy enemies, big bosses, and lots of twists and turns!

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined is a multi-directional scrolling shooter in the classic 16-bit style with improved graphics, sound, and fun! Gameplay takes place from a top-down perspective and features both single-player and cooperative modes. The adventures of Pocky and Rocky begin again!

Features:

Continue the story with the newest installment of the series!

Play alone in Story Mode or with a friend in Free Mode!

Extra Easy Mode for Beginners!

Play as Pocky, Rocky, or one of three new characters!

Try to top the online leaderboards!

