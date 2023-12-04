Panorama Cotton Headed to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on December 7 - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher ININ Games and developer SUCCESS Corporation announced Panorama Cotton will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via Microsoft Store on December 7.

The game first released for the Sega Mega Drive in Japan in August 1994, and for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in October 2021. A PlayStation 5 version is also in development.

Play as Nata de Cotton, a chaotic witch with an unquenchable craving for a magical candy called Willow. Up in the land of fairies, eating burnt Willow causes Queen Velvet to act very strange… Someone has been burning Willow! Join Cotton and her fairy friend Silk, as they try to hunt down the menace responsible for burning their precious Willow!

In 1994, Panorama Cotton raised the bar for what’s possible on the Mega Drive / Genesis consoles. With five vibrant stages in a psychedelic pastel color pallet, Panorama Cotton is an addictive treat to play!

