Open-World Survival Crafting Game Under a Rock Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Gameforge and developer Nordic Trolls have announced open-world survival crafting game, Under a Rock, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steamand Epic Games Store.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Step into the boots of an early nineteenth-century explorer, recently stranded in an exotic and strange new land. A world draped in mysteries once thought lost to time, this land experienced a different evolutionary path, with exotic creatures roaming dangerously.

Survivors can select a location and build a base, or explore dark caves, swim through underwater environments, and traverse a diverse surface world, facing a myriad of unique challenges and discovering much-needed resources. Players must fish, fight, farm, craft and more as they build their new island base and hope to fight off the forces of nature and terrifying curses.

Under a Rock utilizes procedural level generation to offer a new gameplay experience. every playthrough. With multiplayer co-op available for up to 10 people and a deeply diverse character creator, players can look forward to surviving a vast new world of fearsome flora and fauna together.

What A Wonderful World

Players are able to explore a visually Impressive world of adventure and mystery, created in Unreal Engine 5.

Expect The Unexpected

Featuring procedural world generation, no two playthroughs of Under a Rock will be the same.

Don’t Judge A Book By Its Cover

They may seem cute and cuddly, but some of these creatures sure pack a punch. Fight, tame, breed, and ride a variety of creatures…or you can develop your cooking skills for nourishment and other potential benefits in efforts to survive various biomes, curses, diseases, and the forces of nature.

It Builds Character

Players can create their own unique looks with the in-game character creator, offering a variety of diverse customization options.

A Not So Desert(ed) Island

Explore this mysterious island together with co-op multiplayer support of up to 10 players as you discover its mysteries and take on various unpredictable challenges.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

