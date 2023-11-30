Dark Light Releases January 30, 2024 for PS5 and PS4 - News

Developer Mirari & Co. announced the post-apocalyptic cyberpunk action-platformer, Dark Light, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on January 30, 2024.

The game is now available for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

View the PS5 and PS4 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dark Light is a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk action-platformer with intense hack-and-slash combat. Explore the unknown, enhance your abilities with cyberwares, and face off against supernatural entities to seal the Dark Void and end the eternal darkness.

In the aftermath of the apocalypse, the world is shrouded in an impenetrable darkness, a realm now home to creatures birthed from the Dark Void. As the last of the Dark Hunters, an elite cadre of human warriors, you are entrusted with a daunting task: to seal the Dark Void and rescue humanity from an impending doom.

Venture into the heart of this darkness, into the mysterious and perilous zones now claimed by the night. Augment your abilities with cyberwares, face the supernatural entities that lurk in the shadows, and engage in brutal combat against hordes of ferocious creatures. Collect their energy shards, join a faction, unlock skills, and face epic bosses in your relentless pursuit to halt the cycle of eternal darkness.

Unveiling Unique Visuals and Dynamic World

Immerse yourself in the choice of Pixel Mode or Cinematic Mode, granting a nostalgic pixel aesthetic or visually striking experience. Explore six distinct biomes where enemies and temporary power-ups continuously evolve with each playthrough. Overcome 14 major bosses, numerous elites, and mini-bosses to acquire valuable loot and upgrade materials

Intense Gameplay and Progression

Engage in challenging Souls-Like combat, mastering timing, dodging, and parrying. Progress through loot, items, and character upgrades, enhancing attributes like Strength, Agility, Faith, Intellect, and Blood.

Cyberware Enhancement

Choose from over 100 unique Cyberware gears, improving abilities across various categories. Obtain gears through drops or purchases.

Ever-Evolving World

Experience an ever-evolving world with shifting challenges and acquire unique power-ups through temporary totems. Collect new drones from various Factions and defeat powerful bosses to gain permanent upgrades in your skill tree.

Customizable Arsenal

Wield nine melee-style weapons and six ranged base weapons, upgrading them with elemental gems for devastating effects.

Skill Tree and Faction System

Join a faction and unlock unique drones with 25 to 30 skills per faction, allowing you to tailor your playstyle and explore diverse paths of character development. Earn skill points by defeating bosses and completing quests, and strategically navigate the skill tree to master your preferred abilities.

New Game+

Conquer more formidable challenges in New Game+ mode, where enemies exhibit unparalleled strength. Drawn from acclaimed titles, Dark Light offers engaging gameplay, atmospheric world, and a fusion of classic and modern aesthetics. Brace yourself for a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk adventure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

