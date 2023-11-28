Fallout TV Series Details and Images Released - News

Vanity Fair has released a first look at the upcoming Fallout TV series with multiple images, as well as details on the story.

The TV series follows protagonist Lucy, who is forced to venture above on a rescue mission. She finds the world is still a hellscape crawling with mutant animals "abominations," and a human population full of miscreants.

"The games are about the culture of division and haves and have-nots that, unfortunately, have only gotten more and more acute in this country and around the world over the last decades," said Westworld co-creator and executive producer Jonathan Nolan, who is also an executive producer on the Fallout TV series.

Bethesda Game Studio executive producer Todd Howard added, "We had a lot of conversations over the style of humor, the level of violence, the style of violence. Look, Fallout can be very dramatic, and dark, and postapocalyptic, but you need to weave in a little bit of a wink…. I think they threaded that needle really well on the TV show."

Howard tells fans everything in the TV series is officially part of Fallout lore and is canon.

"We view what’s happening in the show as canon," said Howard. "That’s what’s great, when someone else looks at your work and then translates it in some fashion. I sort of looked at it like, 'Ah, why didn’t we do that?'"

The Fallout TV series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on April 12, 2024.

View the first look images below:

