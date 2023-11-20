Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Dominates the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 471 Views
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 45, 2023, according to SELL. The PS4 version debuted in third place and the Xbox Series X/Xbox One version debuted in fourth place.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is down one spot to second place and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) fell from second to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- EA Sports FC 24
Xbox Series X|S
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- EA Sports FC 24
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Crew Motorfest
- FIFA 23
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- EA Sports FC 24
- Football Manager 2024
- EA Sports FC 24
- Minecraft
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
