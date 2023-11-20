Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Dominates the French Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 45, 2023, according to SELL. The PS4 version debuted in third place and the Xbox Series X/Xbox One version debuted in fourth place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is down one spot to second place and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) fell from second to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Marvel's Spider-Man 2 EA Sports FC 24

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24 Assassin's Creed Mirage

PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 24 PC Football Manager 2024 EA Sports FC 24 Minecraft

