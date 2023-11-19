Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 2 Appear to be in Development - News

Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 2 both look to be in development, according to the LinkedIn profile Randel Reiss.

Reiss was a Technical Director at Lost Boys Interactive until July 2022 and the profile mentions he worked on engineer development for Borderlands 4, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2, and a number of titles.

Gearbox released Borderlands 3 in September 2019 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in March 2022.

There was a recent report that claims Embracer Group was considering selling off Borderlands developer Gearbox Entertainment and the compony had received interest from third parties.

The Borderlands series has sold-in over 81 million units worldwide. Borderlands 2 has sold-in over 27 million units and Borderlands 3 has sold-in over 18 million units.

