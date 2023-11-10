Action RPG Robots at Midnight Announced for Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

Finish Line Games has announced action RPG, Robots at Midnight, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Robots at Midnight is an action RPG with intense combat, colossal monsters, and satirical robots set in a narrative-driven and expansive Cassette Futurist world. Built as a luxury destination now in ruins, the planet of Yob is now unforgiving. Overrun with dangerous inhabitants, Yob will be a challenge for any human to endure. Learn the secrets of your family, and this world, to uncover the corruption that lies within.

Real-Time Intense Combat

Find your fighting style as you battle robots, manage your stamina, and perfect your skills and strategy. Test your scrap “metal”!

Explore and Uncover Deep Lore

What would you do if you woke up in a completely new world? Help Zoe discover what happened and learn more about the world of Yob.

Dynamic Movement, In and Out of Combat

From climbing and jump boosting to dodging and flipping, use unique paths and strategies for exploring the world or getting the upper hand in combat. Harness the power of your space-gauntlet, known as The MITT, to boost, punch, and kickoff objects and enemies!

Robots in All Shapes and Sizes

Whether an unlikely friend or a formidable foe, you’ll discover a variety of robots throughout the world. Each robot has its own strengths and weaknesses for you to discover.

