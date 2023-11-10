PS5 Has a 51% Marketshare in the UK Over the Last 6 Months - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 579 Views
The marketshare for the PlayStation 5 in the UK has grown over the last year, according to GfK data shared by GamesIndustry.
The PS5 in the UK has a 43 percent marketshare of all console sales over the last 12 months (November 2022 to October 2023), however, over the last six months (May 2023 to October 2023) that has grown to 51 percent.
The Nintendo Switch has seen the biggest drop in marketshare, falling from 34 percent to 25 percent, while the Xbox Series X|S has shrunk from 26 percent to 23 percent.
"Recent PS5 highlights coming from unrestricted sales on the standard PS5 hardware model, aggressive price promotions in July and August, and the recent EA Sports FC 24 bundle," said GfK games boss Dorian Bloch.
This Black Friday will be the first one that all three current main consoles will be available in full supply as over the last few years there has been a lack of stock.
"Q4 traditionally accounts for around 50% to 55% of hardware units, so there is still a lot to play for at the time of writing," Bloch added. "Console hardware year-to-date is currently +8% ahead in the UK, but only due to a surging PS.
"However, the entertainment sector should take heed of overall economic uncertainty. GfK recently revealed that the consumer confidence index fell by nine points in Oct23 to -30 and that the major purchase index fell 14 points to -34 in the run-up to the festive season.
"The sharp falls remind us that the cost-of-living crisis exerts acute pressure on many consumers: heating homes, filling petrol tanks, surging mortgage and rents and a slowing jobs market, coupled with a new conflict in the Middle East, all contribute to growing unease.
"Not having enough money to make ends meet means juggling expensive gifts during the festive season – many consumers will look at major purchases carefully – consoles qualify – and whilst it may seem that entertainment is a priority, 48% of respondents in Oct 2023 said that they were either just managing, using their savings or running in to debt. We also saw that 39% of respondents in said that they felt their household’s financial position will worsen over the next 12 months."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Seems like the PS5 dominion is only increasing even when MS have improved their game output.
Captured audience. Sony could stop releasing first party content permanently and at this point it would make so effect on sales. Until and unless governments force transferable software licenses on the industry (IE I can important my PlayStation library onto Xbox or PC when a game is otherwise cross platform) console market shares are more or less baked in and not changeable. This is what Phil Spencer was talking about when he was talking about losing the console war.
Microsoft could release 15 games that are 10/10 masterpieces ever year, and Sony could release 0. And it would make 0 difference on console sales, because libraries are now trapped in ecosystems
"Microsoft could release 15 games that are 10/10 masterpieces ever year, and Sony could release 0. And it would make 0 difference on console sales"
Eh, while I think your overall points are sound, you might be overstating things a bit here. If the next 5 exclusives that MS makes are better received than the next 5 Sony makes, it's gonna have an effect. Now, will that effect be enough to make MS N1? Most likely not, but it's still gonna have some kind of effect.
This argument doesn't makes sense. The Series consoles aren't even keeping up with the Xbox One numbers. If libraries are trapped in ecosystems why isn't that translating over to Xbox? How can you know that Xbox numbers wouldn't change when they haven't release a single 10/10 masterpiece at all? How can you be sure what effect it would or wouldn't have without any evidence?
Even more because earlier in the gen Microsoft was celebrating they closing on the marketshare for 2 quarters in a row and also Sony showing that like 40-50% of PS5 owners didn't had a PS4 before. And for myself most of my titles (the ones that I care are physical media and I hardly turn on my older consoles or play older titles). And considering the monthly rank of hours except some titles like fortnite people play the game on the months near the launch and hardly come back on significant amount.
X360 was able to increase 3x to 4x Xbox userbase on a single gen while PS3 lost 40% to 50% its userbase into a single gen. And before this gen even BC wasn't really something talked about. So Xbox issues on growing its userbase isn't because of governments not mandating migration/integration of libraries even more because we are talking about new purchases and PS5 increasing the speed of adoption while Xbox is decreasing and the ratio this year is 3:1 which is bigger than the totals for PS4/X1.