PS5 Has a 51% Marketshare in the UK Over the Last 6 Months - Sales

The marketshare for the PlayStation 5 in the UK has grown over the last year, according to GfK data shared by GamesIndustry.

The PS5 in the UK has a 43 percent marketshare of all console sales over the last 12 months (November 2022 to October 2023), however, over the last six months (May 2023 to October 2023) that has grown to 51 percent.

The Nintendo Switch has seen the biggest drop in marketshare, falling from 34 percent to 25 percent, while the Xbox Series X|S has shrunk from 26 percent to 23 percent.

"Recent PS5 highlights coming from unrestricted sales on the standard PS5 hardware model, aggressive price promotions in July and August, and the recent EA Sports FC 24 bundle," said GfK games boss Dorian Bloch.

"Over the same measures the Xbox Series consoles have dropped from 26% market share over the last 12 months to 23% over the last 6 months, but the biggest decline has been Switch, down from 34% to 25%."

This Black Friday will be the first one that all three current main consoles will be available in full supply as over the last few years there has been a lack of stock.

"Q4 traditionally accounts for around 50% to 55% of hardware units, so there is still a lot to play for at the time of writing," Bloch added. "Console hardware year-to-date is currently +8% ahead in the UK, but only due to a surging PS.

"However, the entertainment sector should take heed of overall economic uncertainty. GfK recently revealed that the consumer confidence index fell by nine points in Oct23 to -30 and that the major purchase index fell 14 points to -34 in the run-up to the festive season.

"The sharp falls remind us that the cost-of-living crisis exerts acute pressure on many consumers: heating homes, filling petrol tanks, surging mortgage and rents and a slowing jobs market, coupled with a new conflict in the Middle East, all contribute to growing unease.

"Not having enough money to make ends meet means juggling expensive gifts during the festive season – many consumers will look at major purchases carefully – consoles qualify – and whilst it may seem that entertainment is a priority, 48% of respondents in Oct 2023 said that they were either just managing, using their savings or running in to debt. We also saw that 39% of respondents in said that they felt their household’s financial position will worsen over the next 12 months."

