Epic Games Store Still Isn't Profitable, Goal is to Claim Half of All PC Gaming Revenue

Epic Games is currently in court with Google with the goal for Google to make using third-party app stores, sideloaded apps, and non-Google payment processors easier on Android.

Epic Games Store boss Steve Allison on the witness stand reveals the store still isn't profitable as the company spends millions to give away free games and to secure exclusives.

An October 2019 document reveals two models for the Epic Games Store. The goal of the "Aggressive Pursuit Model" is to grow to 50 percent of all PC revenue if Steam doesn't react and to 35 percent if Steam does react. The "Winding Down Model" is to grow the Epic Games Store up to 20 percent of all PC store users and wind down to about eight percent over time.

The total number of exclusives in the "Aggressive Pursuit Model" shows 56 in 2019, 54 in 2020, 52 in 2021, 36 in 2022, and 34 in both 2023 and 2024. The "Winding Down Model" shows the same number for 2019 and 2020, however, it would have dropped off to 13 in 2021, eight in 2022, and just two in both 2023 and 2024.

