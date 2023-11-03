Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 381 Views
Blizzard Entertainment during the BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony announced the Vessel of Hatred expansion for Diablo IV. The expansion will include a brand new, never-seen-before class and release in 2024.
View the announcement trailer for the expansion below:
Diablo IV is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.
So we're getting a new class before we get a Holy class. That is surprising, especially since Blizz teased a Holy class for soon after launch in the leadup to launch.
They need to fix the game first
This new season has been really well received. I don’t like enemy leveling though, but idk if they’ll ever change that.