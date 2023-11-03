Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion Announced - News

Blizzard Entertainment during the BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony announced the Vessel of Hatred expansion for Diablo IV. The expansion will include a brand new, never-seen-before class and release in 2024.

View the announcement trailer for the expansion below:

Diablo IV is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.

