Little Noah: Scion of Paradise Out Now for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Publisher and developer Cygames, and developer Grounding, Inc. announced the roguelite action game, Little Noah: Scion of Paradise, is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Microsoft Store.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in June 2022.

Port Manacloud—a nation that owes its power and prosperity to its alchemists. Noah, an alchemical prodigy, is journeying across the skies in her airship when she discovers mysterious floating ruins. As she draws closer to investigate, a cat leaps on board. The cat accuses Noah of being a tomb raider and unleashes a storm that sends her vessel crashing down. In need of parts to repair her ship and driven by curiosity, Noah enters the ruins…

A Casual Roguelite Action Game

Explore dungeons that shift with each playthrough and sweep through foes along the way. Use recruitable allies, “Lilliputs,” and items you’ve collected to defeat the ruin bosses. If you get knocked out during your adventure, never fear—you can use the items you’ve earned to power up Noah and come back stronger than ever!

Repair your Airship, Reap the Benefits

As you venture through the ruins, you’ll collect mana to repair and upgrade facilities aboard your airship. These facilities will give you boosts to make your next adventure smoother. Each facility gives different boosts, so choose how you want to power up Noah.

Unique Parties, Unique Combos

Recruit the Lilliputs you’ve acquired into a dungeon crawling party. Attack combos change depending on the order of your lineup—choose from over 40 Lilliputs to customize your party and maximize your power.

