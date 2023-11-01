Gran Turismo 7: Spec II Update Releases November 2 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital announced the Spec II update for Gran Turismo 7 will release on November 2.

The update adds seven new cars, a new track, new features, and more.

View the trailer on the update below:

Read details on the update below:

1. New cinematic introduction. The opening cinematic video has been updated with exciting new visuals.

2. Seven new cars, from muscle cars to the latest EV sports machines, will be added. The Spec II update introduces seven new cars to the game. These new additions focus on classic American muscle cars to the latest EVs that are currently available in the real-world marketplace. There will also be rare limited edition manufacturer tuned cars and ultra high-performance sports vehicles meant for hot-lapping your favorite race track. These new cars can be purchased from Brand Central or the Legend Cars Pavilions. Dodge Charger R/T 426 Hemi '68

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon '18

Lexus LFA '10

Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II '91

NISMO 400R '95

Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992) '22

Tesla Model 3 Performance '23

3. A new original snow track based in Canada, called the "Lake Louise track," joins the fray. The moment you've been waiting for has finally arrived with the addition of the Lake Louise snow track. Nestled at the base of the World Heritage Canadian Rockies, this Gran Turismo original offers a one-of-a-kind snow track experience set within a captivating fantasy ski resort setting.



The "Long Track" boasts an array of challenges, from low-speed and high-speed corners to an adrenaline-pounding long straightaway. It's the perfect choice for those seeking to their driving skills on challenging terrain. The "Short Track" is for those who prefer a twisty layout with consecutive corners that will put your cornering techniques to the ultimate test. There's even a "Tri-Oval" layout with only three corners, encouraging you to go nearly flat out all the way around. All three tracks are on packed snow and include lighting for night sessions. And, you'll need to equip your car with "snow tires" to drive these tracks. Lake Louise Long Track

Lake Louise Short Track

Lake Louise Tri-Oval

4. Three Extra Menus will be added to the Café. Three Extra Menus will be added to the Extra Menus section of the Café, challenging you to collect new sets of cars. [Extra Menu No. 31] Collection: Road-Going Racers (Collector Level 30 and above)

[Extra Menu No. 32] Collection: Lexus (Collector Level 34 and above)

[Extra Menu No. 33] Collection: Red Bull X Series (Collector Level 49 and above)

5. New events, including in Weekly Challenges, adds variety and depth to World Circuits. Prepare for an exciting evolution at the World Circuits Pavilion, where you'll embark on a thrilling journey through the heart of racing in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. In Spec II, five standard and two expert level races will be added. And, the "Arcade Race" will become the easier-to-use "Quick Race." Also, in addition to the standard AI features, the PS5 version of the game will allow you to take on Gran Turismo Sophy, the prototype revolutionary racing AI agent that's causing a worldwide sensation in the driving-game genre. And that's not all, a new Event Directory menu will allow you to easily search and join races from a list, while a new feature in Weekly Challenges will award prizes for clearing all of the races in the section. The Weekly Challenges menu will appear after watching the end movie, and the events will change to a new set every week.

6. New Master License events will be added. A new Master License level will be added to the License Center Pavilion, where you can learn the basics of sports driving. From the application of basic controls, 50 new difficult tests await you after you clear the Normal License protocol.

7. Meeting Place becomes Paddocks. The Meeting Place, where you can enjoy online racing, will evolve into the Paddocks, a sort of parking lot for player’s cars. In the Paddocks, you can text or chat with other players and use emoticons to communicate. You can also zoom in on specific cars of different players to see them up close. You will be able to access this area from the World Circuits as well as from the Multiplayer Pavilion.

8. Up to four players will be able to race in split screen (PS5 only). The "2P Split Screen" multiplayer mode will be updated to accommodate up to four players. You can split a single screen into four sections to have up to four players race together on the same monitor or TV (only on PS5). The updated local multiplayer function will allow you to change cars in the pre-race menu, making it more user-friendly than ever. Each player must have an individual controller to play Split Screen races.

9. Slower Shutter Speeds will make Race Photos even more versatile. Slower shutter speeds will be available in Race Photo mode, which is used to photograph pictures from replays after a race. With shutter speeds of 1/1 – 1/30 seconds at your disposal, you can now photograph dark objects to become brighter, capture traces of light, and snap images that suggest dynamic movements. This new feature will allow a greater breadth of expression in your photographs.

10. "Polyphony Digital Tokyo Office" joins Scapes, while "'Player's Favorites" is added as a Scapes collection. A special Player's Favorites section will be added to Scapes, introducing spots that are popular with players. Also, the "Polyphony Digital Tokyo Office" will be added as a new locale commemorating the 3000th photo spot added to the mode.

11. A new dashboard provides an overview of your game progression. A new dashboard, where you can get an overview of your progress in the game, from the number of cars in your garage to your progression in the World Circuits, Collector Level, etc. will be added.

