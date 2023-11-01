Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Delayed to December 14 - News

Publisher Cygames and developer Arc System Works announced Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising has been delayed from November 30 to December 14. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Read details on the delay below:

Hey, everyone. Creative Director Fukuhara here.



I want to start things off by thanking fans and players of GBVS, the fighting game community, and everyone who has been eagerly awaiting the release of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. We originally announced that the release would be on November 30, but have made the very difficult decision to push back the release date as follows:



Previous release date: November 30, 2023

New release date: December 14, 2023 (Early Access starting December 11)

Cause of the Delay

After our first online beta was held in July, the development team pulled out all the stops to rework the game’s mechanics and battle design in time for the initially scheduled release date. Despite our best efforts, however, it has become clear to me that additional time will be needed to put the finishing touches on the game.



Upon completing our adjustments to the game’s battle mechanics, we revealed the changes during our Balance and System Adjustments stream on October 20 and the first public playtest at the “GBVS Official Tournament, vol. 7” last weekend, where they were met with an overwhelmingly positive reception.



However, due to the number of modes that were affected by these changes, we found the overall impact to be much larger than anticipated, and decided that, in order to meet player expectations, we would need two more weeks of polish and debugging to put out a truly high-quality product. We regret announcing this as the second beta is just around the corner, but please rest assured that the beta schedule itself has not changed.



Open Beta details: https://rising-betatest.granbluefantasy.jp/en/

Other Dates Impacted

The broadcast of Granblue Showcase: Part 2 – GBVSR, which was scheduled to premiere in late November, has been postponed to December 2. We will be showing off the latest news for the game before it comes out during this broadcast and holding a tournament with members of the development team. We have plenty of exciting content planned, so I hope you’ll check it out!



We have also extended the period during which players can use their serial codes to receive items from the Granblue Special Item Set: GBVSR Pack.



Previous deadline: 11:59 p.m., March 31, 2024

New deadline: 11:59 p.m., April 30, 2024



Granblue Special Item Set: GBVSR Pack details: https://rising.granbluefantasy.jp/en/products/gbvsrpack



To everyone who has been looking forward to Rising, I want to sincerely apologize for announcing this delay so close to its original release date and ask that you please bear with us a little longer as we put the finishing touches on the game. We’re working hard to deliver this new entry in the Granblue Fantasy series and to make it the best fighting game it can be. We’re sparing no effort to make it a game worth waiting for, so we hope you’ll look forward to it. See you on December 14.

