Veteran Bungie Composer Michael Salvatori Appears to Have Also Been Laid Off - News

/ 233 Views

by, posted 45 minutes ago

First-party PlayStation studio, Bungie, was confirmed to have been hit with layoffs on Monday as many employees confirmed to have been let go via social media.

It now appears Bungie veteran composer Michael Salvatori has also been laid off, along with composer Michael Sechrist. Both have updated their official websites with Salvatori saying "GONE FISHIN' :)" and Sechrist saying "GONE FISHIN' with SALVATORI..."

Destiny 2 community animator Carson Reed via Twitter says Salvatori was laid off stating, "he was laid off; source internal."

he was laid off; source internal — Carson Reed (@cinemamotionss) October 30, 2023

Salvatori worked with composer Marty O’Donnell on the original Halo titles at Bungie, however, his work at Bungie goes back to 1997’s Myth: The Fallen Lords. He also worked on Destiny.

Along with the layoffs it was also reported the Destiny 2 expansion, The Final Shape, has been delayed from February to June 2024.

The next game from Bungie, Marathon, has also reportedly been delayed with the release window pushed back to 2025. Marathon is a science-fiction player-versus-player extraction shooter in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles