Investment Banker Expects Gaming Acquisitions Will 'Increase Steadily Over the Next Year' - News

/ 116 Views

by, posted 16 minutes ago

Drake Star partner Michael Metzger, an investment banker, expects the amount of acquisitions and merger sin the video game industry to increase over the next year.

"Based on our discussions with many of the top gaming companies in the last weeks, we expect the deal volume to increase steadily over the next year," Metzger told Axios.

Metzger anticipates Sony, Tencent, Take-Two and Savvy/Scopely will be the most active when it comes to acquiring studios in 2024, while Embracer Group is expected to divest more studios that it currently owns.

"While it is true that it is harder for founders to raise an early stage round and even harder to raise a growth/late stage round compared to 2021, it is also true that we have never had more gaming-focused VC funds than now," Metzger added.

"Valuations have come down, but that also makes it more attractive for VCs to invest now in the future unicorns."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles