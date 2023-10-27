PlayStation Confirms Producer Connie Booth Has left the Company - News

It was reported earlier this week by God of War and Twisted Metal series creator David Jaffe PlayStation head of internal production Connie Booth had left the company and now Sony has confirmed this is the case.

A PlayStation representative in a statement sent to Axios stated Booth "helped drive the success PlayStation Studios is experiencing today and her passion in fostering an environment where a team's creative vision could fully flourish has left a positive impact on many game developers."

The representative added, "We're thankful for Connie's numerous contributions to the company and wish her the best in future endeavors."

The PlayStation representative did not give a reason for why Booth has left the company and Booth has yet to comment on her departure.

Booth had worked at PlayStation since the early days and been involved in the production of over 100 games, starting with the original Crash Bandicoot as a senior producer. She has also been involved with Ratchet & Clank, inFAMOUS, SOCOM, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us, Uncharted, Days Done, Marvel's Spider-Man, and more.

