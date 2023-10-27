Disney Dreamlight Valley Leaves Early Access on December 5, No Longer Going Free-to-Play - News

posted 4 hours ago

Gameloft announced Disney Dreamlight Valley will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store on December 5. The game will also no longer go free-to-play.

"As we look ahead to the official launch, with the learnings we've gained from Early Access, we’ve made the decision to remain a paid game for the foreseeable future," said Gameloft. "This means we will not make the transition to be a free-to-play game when we leave Early Access on December 5th.

"This choice ensures that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be able to continue delivering on a premium game experience for all players. It's important to us that we maintain our promise to keep delivering free content updates that add new characters, realms, clothing, furniture, and more surprises to your Valley.

"Purchases requiring moonstones will remain optional, fair, and match the level of quality players have come to expect. Players will still be able to collect free Moonstones via Dream Snaps and Chests, or optionally choose to purchase them."

Disney Dreamlight Valley first released in Early Access in September 2022.

