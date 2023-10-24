Dynasty Warriors M Announced for iOS and Android - News

Koei Tecmo and Nexon have announced action RPG, Dynasty Warriors M, for iOS and Android.

The game is now available as a free-to-play title in Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, with the worldwide launch set for this Winter.

It’s Koei Tecmo’s officially licensed game, the unrivaled Dynasty Warriors M!

Experience the Legendary Dynasty Warriors Story in a Whole New Format Collect and develop 50 Officers from five factions. Wield the spectacular Musou power unique to Dynasty Warriors!

Fight in Strategic Battles Using Special Tactics Turn the tide of battle with your Officer’s individual tactics. Maximize your weapon’s capabilities with endless combinations of tactics to crush your enemies!

Explore the Vast World of the Historic Three Kingdoms Era Travel a massive map composed of 13 regions and 520 stages! Capture castles in each region, gather loot, and grow your army!

Live the Story of the Three Kingdoms in a Cinematic Adventure Experience historic events like the Yellow Turban Rebellion and the Battle of Luoyang!



